Degiorgio Brothers Launch Fresh Request For Pardon On Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder And Other Crimes

Alfred and George Degiorgio, the two brothers charged with carrying out the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, have launched a fresh request for a presidential pardon.

The brothers have already had one pardon request rejected by Cabinet. In a letter sent to President George Vella signed by lawyer William Cuschieri, the brothers insist that the President should not follow Cabinet’s recommendation, particularly given that the allegations involve a sitting minister.

They requested a pardon in order to reveal the identity of an as yet unidentified mastermind in the murder, who they claim to have been a sitting minister at the time. They also claim they are ready to provide information on crimes relating to aggravated theft and homicide, by naming two masterminds, one of whom was a minister and one of whom is currently a minister, as well as all people involved in the crime.

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family have been vociferously opposed to granting the men a pardon, arguing that the mechanism allowed criminals to walk free in lieu of proper police work.

Should the men be granted some form of pardon?