Degiorgio Brothers Request Meeting With Europol In Bid ‘To Ensure Justice Isn’t Served Selectively’
Two of the alleged triggermen in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia have requested a meeting with Europol, the EU’s law enforcement agency.
Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, who along with Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the murder, have, through their lawyer William Cuschieri, written to Europol deputy executive director Will Van Gemert to request a face-to-face meeting.
The meeting request was to ensure that “justice in Malta is served evenly and not selectively”, the lawyer said in his letter. He added that the information was so sensitive that it could only be shared with Europol in person.
Cuschieri noted that the information they were willing to provide had no bearing on the Caruana Galizia murder proceedings.
The request follows the rejection of two presidential pardons requested by the two brothers, who are both seeking blanket immunity in order to reveal information about the Caruana Galizia assassination and other crimes they were involved in.
The Degiorgios’ pardon requests come after their co-accused in the murder Vince Muscat admitted to his role in the murder and turned state’s witness against them.
Last month, the Degiorgio brothers also wrote to European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, claiming that their requests for a pardon weren’t being treated fairly, while also naming former Economy Minister Chris Cardona and OPM Minister Carmelo Abela in “serious crimes”.
Reynders had responded by pointing the brothers in the direction of Europol.
What do you make of this latest development?