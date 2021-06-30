Degiorgio Brothers Request Meeting With Europol In Bid ‘To Ensure Justice Isn’t Served Selectively’ 

Two of the alleged triggermen in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia have requested a meeting with Europol, the EU’s law enforcement agency.

Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, who along with Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the murder, have, through their lawyer William Cuschieri, written to Europol deputy executive director Will Van Gemert to request a face-to-face meeting.

The meeting request was to ensure that “justice in Malta is served evenly and not selectively”, the lawyer said in his letter. He added that the information was so sensitive that it could only be shared with Europol in person.

Cuschieri noted that the information they were willing to provide had no bearing on the Caruana Galizia murder proceedings.