Degiorgio Brothers Send Letter To EU Accusing Carmelo Abela And Chris Cardona Of Major Crimes

Two men accused of murdering Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have sent a message to the European Commissioner for Justice accusing former Economy Minister Chris Cardona and current OPM Minister Carmelo Abela of being involved in serious crimes, including a murder plot and a bank heist.

In their message, the brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio said the Maltese government had a conflict of interest when deciding on giving the brothers a pardon for their involvement in the alleged crimes due to the fact that the brothers had now involved a current and former minister. They went on to say that the government didn’t want to listen to the information they had on the two men.

The letter was sent to European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.

“There is a serious conflict of interest due to the fact that my clients are offering information showing the involvement of the state in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the involvement of ministers of government (previous and current) in other very serious crimes and, hence, the state can never fairly assess any requests made by them,” Degiorgio brothers’ lawyer William Cuschieri wrote in the message, Times of Malta reported.

He went on to say that the brothers were ready to meet with the commissioner, a person of trust, members of Europol, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela, as well as the media, to share their information.

The brothers accused Abela of being involved with a failed 2010 HSBC heist, and Cardona of being involved in a failed 2015 plot to murder the journalist.