Degiorgios Told To Contact Europol After Brussels Says It Won’t Be Intervening In Pardon Decision

The European Commissioner for Justice has shot down a request by two Maltese murder suspects asking for his intervention in their pardon plea.

Commissioner Didier Reynders urged brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio to contact Europol to share any information they had over any possible crimes – but reminded the brothers that his office couldn’t intervene in a national investigation process.

His response comes after the brothers sent an open letter to him last week, alleging they had information showing former Economy Minister Chris Cardona and current OPM Minister Carmelo Abela were in involved in serious crimes.

“While the Commission cannot comment on the national investigation in progress, it has consistently underlined the need for independent and thorough investigations that must be free of any political interference,” Reynders said as part of his response.

“The Commission has also emphasised that all those responsible must be brought to justice as soon as possible,” he continued.

“However, under the Treaties on which the EU is founded, the Commission has no powers to interfere in the day-to-day administration of justice in the Member States. In particular, as regards the refusal of the President of Malta to grant pardon to your clients, regardless of the allegations you include in your letter, I note that such power is a matter of national competence and that the Commission has no power to intervene in such cases.”