Demolition Of Ħaz-Żebbuġ Garden Had Been Applied For By Previous Council, Mayor Clarifies

The sudden demolition of a Ħaż-Żebbuġ garden had actually been planned for years but had been postponed, the mayor of the locality has taken to social media to explain.

After the excavation was roundly criticised by environmental activists and even led to a local councillor physically putting himself in the way of jiggers, mayor Malcolm Paul Galea pointed out that plans for the street widening in Triq il-Fraxxnu had been laid out for years.

“It seems the previous council knew of this and applied for it,” he explained. “However, for some reason this was postponed.”

There was widespread outrage after footage of jiggers digging into the garden’s soil went viral on social media today. However, Galea said he dropped everything and immediately headed to the garden when he heard about what was happening.

“Even though today I was really busy with other duties related to the council, I immediately when on site. I was trying to figure out what the facts were and discuss with authorities and that’s maybe why some people (conveniently) didn’t see me,” he said.

He noted that garden was government land, and that it had been announced in the government gazette.

“According to the plans, this street needs to be widened. Legally, this is government land, it’s not private and for that reason it can be widened. It seems a document had also been published in the government gazette about this.”