DENIED: Standards Commissioner Reacts To Bedingfield’s Claims About His Staff And Phone Bills

Standards Commissioner George Hyzler has once again written to the Speaker of the House to deny various claims made against him by Labour’s whip Glenn Bedingfield who is coordinating a sustained attack on Hyzler following several rulings that have embarrassed government.

Hyzler said he investigated the claim that someone within the Office of the Standards Commissioner spent €3,000 on telephone calls paid for by public funds but “nothing resulted to substantiate these allegations”.

“Once again I invite the person who made these allegations to pass on any details, if he really wants me to investigate what he is alleging,” said Hyzler.

“In the absence of that, the only conclusion can be that this MP is consistently trying to undermine my office by making insinuations and unfounded accusations not only against me but also against the employees of my office, who are being victimised for doing their duties like all other public employees.”

Bedingfield made the allegation in Parliament on Monday when he was responding to the original letter Hyzler addressed to the Speaker after Bedingfield’s initial outburst.

Regarding his driver, Hyzler said his driver gets paid less than those of the ministers and parliamentary secretaries, and is expected to work everyday, unlike those employed by ministers or parliamentary secretaries who work one day in, one day out.