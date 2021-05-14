Denmark Announces Quarantine-Free Travel To Malta This Summer  

Danish and Maltese tourists will be able to travel between the two countries without facing the need to quarantine upon arrival at both ends of the journey.

In fact, Malta is the first country to be added to Denmark’s ‘Yellow List’ for travel, meaning that anyone travelling to the country from Malta need not self-isolate upon arrival. Travellers from Malta are also exempt from the need to produce a negative PCR test before boarding aircraft to Denmark.

The updated travel advice follows a similar announcement by Germany last week, which removed Malta from its list of countries believed to pose a COVID-19 risk.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said in a statement that the Scandinavian market was a very important one for Malta, given its strategy of attracting “high-quality” tourism.