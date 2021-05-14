Denmark Announces Quarantine-Free Travel To Malta This Summer
Danish and Maltese tourists will be able to travel between the two countries without facing the need to quarantine upon arrival at both ends of the journey.
In fact, Malta is the first country to be added to Denmark’s ‘Yellow List’ for travel, meaning that anyone travelling to the country from Malta need not self-isolate upon arrival. Travellers from Malta are also exempt from the need to produce a negative PCR test before boarding aircraft to Denmark.
The updated travel advice follows a similar announcement by Germany last week, which removed Malta from its list of countries believed to pose a COVID-19 risk.
Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said in a statement that the Scandinavian market was a very important one for Malta, given its strategy of attracting “high-quality” tourism.
Bartolo added that the news coming out of Denmark was the result of the government’s vaccine rollout strategy, along with the restrictive measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
Last week the Maltese tourism sector was dealt a heavy blow by the UK’s decision to keep Malta off its safe travel list.
Tourists from the UK still make up the lion’s share of visitors to Malta, especially during the summer months, and with new active cases now in single figure digits, many across the island were hoping for a strong start to the summer season.
Malta Tourism Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg hailed the news, which he said was reassuring, especially in light of the sacrifices made by businesses and the population in general, over the past months.
“The MTA has been striving to ensure that Malta will not only attract tourists because of its beaches, great weather and delicious food, but also because of the fact that it is one of the safest destinations in Europe. We look forward to further announcements by other European countries, hopefully in the coming days,” Buttigieg said.
