Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne And Charmaine Gauci Call 4pm Press Conference
Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci have called a 4pm press conference.
This comes after a surge in cases, with Malta recording 96 new patients over the last 24 hours.
It remains to be seen whether any new restrictions will be introduced. However, sources have indicated that the pair will be looking to quell recent concerns.
