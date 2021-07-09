د . إAEDSRر . س

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne And Charmaine Gauci Call 4pm Press Conference 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci have called a 4pm press conference.

This comes after a surge in cases, with Malta recording 96 new patients over the last 24 hours.

It remains to be seen whether any new restrictions will be introduced. However, sources have indicated that the pair will be looking to quell recent concerns.

Share with someone who needs to follow this press conference

READ NEXT: 'We'll Continue Fighting,' ALS Activist Says After Objections Raised To Building Of Dar Bjorn 2

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All