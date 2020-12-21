Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne Calls 3pm Press Conference

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has called an urgent press conference for 3pm.

The press conference will be held at the Ministry for Health in Valletta. Lovin Malta will cover the press conference live.

Earlier today, the government suspended all flights to and from the United Kingdom following the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain.

Malta is also about to roll out its first batch of a COVID-19 vaccine. The first batch arrives on 26th December, with inoculations set to begin on 27th December.

The new variant is believed to 70% more transmissible than other existing strains. However, scientists believe it is not more fatal and vaccines will still remain effective.

The new variant has spread to every region of England, as well as parts of Scotland and Wales. It has been seen in some European countries and even as far away as South Africa and Australia.

