Desperate For Lifeguards, Red Cross Malta Is Asking Driver Applicants To Cover Beaches

Perrie was just looking for a new job as a driver – he never expected to be put in charge of saving potentially drowning people.

But that’s exactly what happened when he applied at Red Cross Malta, one of the island’s leading rescue and assistance organisations. After seeing an advertisement for an opening for a driver, he applied but was informed that he was needed as a lifeguard.

“I was told I’d eventually become a supervisor with my own car if I stayed at the job,” Perrie told Lovin Malta. “But when I started on Monday morning, I got to the office and was forced to be a lifeguard with no training, taken to Mellieħa Bay, and left at a tower for nine hours on my first day with no first aid or any real training.”

“I quit after a few days as I was getting worried for people’s lives… if anything did happen, I was not qualified for the job and I couldn’t have that on me,” he said.

Assigned a supervisor, Perrie says he was given an explanation on how to handle jellyfish stings and given a walkie-talkie and some other medical equipment. He ended up spending four days on the job, during which time he put up flags the wrong way around and treated a young boy’s jellyfish stings.

“I was the only person on duty at that beach when a young boy came running to the tower shouting ‘my friend’s been stung!'”

“All I saw was a lady and a young boy running towards me and as the boy was screaming I was thinking ‘oh my God what’s going on here’ but luckily enough it was just a jellyfish sting.”

By Thursday, he said he decided he’d had enough and called up his contact from the Red Cross to ask “why they tricked me into being a lifeguard with no training when I applied for a driving job”.

“She just replied by saying there are no open driving jobs currently available.”