Despite A Challenging 2020, These Were The Most Inspirational Moments For Malta’s Leading Personalities

2020 has been a year like no other – but that doesn’t mean the greatest aspects of Malta and the global community haven’t had a chance to shine bright. From people stepping up to obstacles they never thought they’d be up against to ultra-human feats of endurance and focus, this year has shown the sheer strength and resilience within the island – and they didn’t go unnoticed by some of Malta’s leading figures. Here are the most inspirational moments from 2020, according to Malta’s leaders and influencers.

1. Bernard Grech “The photo of two nurses hugging during the height of COVID-19. This photo represented the courage and tenacity of our health sector that has gone above and beyond this year to keep us safe in a desperate and seemingly interminable situation.”

2. Byron Camilleri “I met a woman who was a victim of domestic violence earlier in her life. Most often, these stories do not end well for the victim however despite the hardships she endured, this woman managed to turn her experience into strength and became a police official in the Gender Based and Domestic Violence Unit and is helping others get through these difficult situations. It’s incredible to see her courage.”

3. Charmaine Gauci “People working closely with each other for one aim.”

4. James Ryder “Neil Agius completing his Sicily – Malta swim. Didn’t make me go for a swim myself but still pretty damn inspirational.”

5. Roberta Metsola “Listening to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sons speak so stoically, so bravely and so correctly, every single time the State apparatus tries to demonise and dehumanise their assassinated mother’s legacy.”

6. Daniel Holmes “Inspiration for me is the same year in, year out. It’s the same thing that drives the plants to grow, and the animals to breed come spring, and the trees to shed and grow their leaves in symphony. The grandeur of this world and its greater design leaves me breathless – and as the sun rises on a new day, and my eyes are blessed to bare witness, I am renewed in my faith, my love and hope for another great day on plant Earth.”

7. Bjorn Formosa “Hong Kong protesters singing ‘Do you hear the people sing?’ during nationwide protests.”

8. Peppi Azzopardi “My interview with Joe Debono (James Bondin).”

9. Joe Giglio “A greater sense of solidarity amongst us during these difficult times.”

10. Miriam Dalli “People coming together and helping one another in time of need.”

11. Howard Keith Debono “Seeing the way people were looking for each other in the first two months of the pandemic. There was a lot of care for others. Unfortunately, it didn’t last more than two months and the hate online was back to normal. I was equally inspired by David Attenborough’s documentary released on Netflix called ‘A Life On Our Planet.”

12. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion “The moment they found the vaccine to help us get through this.”

13. Chris Fearne “ITU nurses and doctors working tirelessly under extreme pressure. Spending a few minutes every couple of days at ITU gives me the drive to keep going even – especially – when things look overwhelming.”

14. Eileen Montesin “Seeing the hospital frontliners. I admire them to the full for their courage, kind heart with the patients, and dedication.”

15. Aaron Farrugia “Our Planet on Netflix narrated by David Attenborough.”