Despite Expulsion, Konrad Mizzi Wholheartedly Endorses Labour For Next Year’s Election

Former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi has publicly endorsed the Labour Party for next year’s general election, despite his own expulsion from the PL parliamentary group. In the midst of a heated Public Accounts Committee hearing yesterday, Mizzi lashed out at PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami.

“The people gave you a lesson in 2013 and again in 2017; God willing they will do the same in 2022.” “You won’t be able to contest,” Fenech Adami retorted, reminding Mizzi of his expulsion from the PL parliamentary group last year in the wake of the Montenegro wind farm scandal.

“It doesn’t matter,” Mizzi responded. “I will still vote from the bottom of my heart against you so that you won’t be in government with your sense of entitlement.” “I have no doubt that you’ll vote for Labour,” Fenech Adami said, as he turned to PL MP Glenn Bedingfield to mockingly inform him that his party has won Mizzi’s vote. “The majority will vote likewise,” Bedingfield fired back. Former PN MP Franco Debono described this brief exchange as the most important part of Mizzi’s hearing.

“When Fenech Adami attempted to drive a wedge [between Mizzi and the PL] and told Mizzi that even his PL friends have discarded him, Mizzi immediately took a step back and said he will still vote for the PL to ensure that Fenech Adami doesn’t get elected to government.” “A hurt Labour vote who was kicked out of Labour’s parliamentary group still cannot bring himself to vote for PN.” Debono warned the PN that Mizzi’s reluctance may actually be reflective of a wider sentiment among people who have grown disillusioned with the PL government but still fear the prospects of PN returning to power. “Therefore PL will keep winning and PN won’t progress… their fear of PN is greater than their frustration with PL. The PN must ask itself why thousands of people are saying the same thing – they aren’t that pleased with PL but still cannot vote for PN. What Konrad told Beppe deserves to be analysed.” Did you watch Mizzi’s hearing last night?