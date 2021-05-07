Despite Initial Reports, Malta Is Not On The UK’s ‘Green List’ For Safe Travel

Malta did not make it to the United Kingdom’s ‘green list’ for safe travel, despite initial reports indicating as such.

In a press conference earlier today, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps green-listed 12 countries, including Portugal, Gibraltar, and the Faroe Islands, for non-essential travel – meaning people won’t need to quarantine when re-entering the country.

However, Malta was not on the list despite multiple reports in the British press indicating that it would be.

Travellers coming to and from green list countries will still need to produce a negative Covid-19 test before and after their journey.

The UK government will be lifting a universal ban for non-essential travel on 17th May as part of the relaxing of measures in the country. The green list will be reviewed and updated every three weeks from reopening.

Malta’s government had already announced that it plans to reopen the islands to tourism on 1st June 2021. It has since announced several schemes to attract tourists to Malta, including a €3.5 million fund to encourage foreign tourists to stay at a three, four or five-star hotel.

Under the scheme, the government will pay tourists €100 if they stay at a five-star hotel, €75 if they stay at a four-star hotel, and €50 if they stay at a three-star hotel.

Two sports schemes have also been introduced, each offering €100 vouchers for diving and sports.

Tag someone who needs to know this