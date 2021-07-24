Despite Pandemic, Malta’s Film Industry Brought In €75 Million – And Productions Are Full Steam Ahead

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several, if not all, industries in Malta were hit and affected in one way or another – and the island’s burgeoning film industry found itself in a precarious state.

With major projects like Jurassic World: Dominion having to scale back in the middle of production, with some of the crew even testing positive for COVID-19, serious questions were raised about what could be done to ensure the industry continues as smoothly as possible.

“COVID-19 has increased the costs of production – but we kept working. How many industries in Malta can we say are still generating millions right now?” Film Commissioner Johann Grech told Lovin Malta.

Over the last year and a half, Grech and his team have had to work to ensure that things continue as smoothly as possible. Working hand in hand with Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci and Malta’s health authorities, a number of regular COVID-19 measures and tests had to be rolled out for the film industry to ensure everyone remained safe while the industry continued filming.

“Over the last 13 months, we’ve had 21 productions in Malta, generating €75 million during a global pandemic,” Grech noted.

“What we’ve achieved is not a joke – and we are proud of it.”