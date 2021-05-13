Destiny Is ‘Feeling Comfortable In Her Skin Again’ As She Dazzles In New Silver Dress Ahead Of Second Rehearsal

In a new image uploaded to Instagram, the Je Me Casse singer flaunted her new look alongside the caption: “feeling comfortable in my own skin, again. Eurovision rehearsal two here we come! It’s time to shine but it’s too early to sing”.

Destiny, Malta’s beloved Eurovision Song Contest representative for 2021, has just appeared in a new outfit ahead of her second dress rehearsal.

The new silver outfit was met with a positive fan reaction, with everyone from influencer Sarah Zerafa, to former Eurovision royalty like Christabelle and Ira Losco as well as everyday fans complimenting her new look.

The dress appeared ahead of her second dress rehearsal following some major feedback to the hot-pink dress used in the first rehearsals. Though many loved the eye-catching look, others raised concerns about whether it was the most suitable dress for the contest.

However, Destiny was unfazed by the online comments, saying the dress “defined exactly what empowerment was all about”.

While she’s posted the dress ahead of the rehearsal, it is not yet clear whether this will be the outfit she’ll be taking to the stage with today.

Destiny remains one of the favourites to win the major song contest, with her catchy single already racking up over six million views on YouTube alone.

Now, Malta, and all her fans abroad, will be following the young singer to see what she’s got in store to stun and impress on the final big night.

Tag someone who needs to see this