Destiny Tops Eurovision Odds Yet Again Following New Outfit Reveal And Killer Dress Rehearsal

Just like that, Destiny is back at number one! Bookmakers are once again predicting that Malta will win Eurovision Song Contest 2021 and just moments after Destiny surprised us with an outfit change for her second dress rehearsal. Malta now has an 18% chance of winning according to Eurovisionworld.com with France falling to second place with 15%.

Destiny showed up for her second dress rehearsal this morning as confident as ever, sporting a new silver look that still kept the hot-pink vibe of last Sunday. Outfit aside, the Maltese starlet impressed on the stage, so much so that she’s earned the top spot amongst bookies yet again.

Malta's Eurovision fans had a mini heart attack last Sunday when Destiny's first rehearsal at Rotterdam saw her odds drop to second place with many commenting on her pink look. However, Destiny owned the outfit and her confidence, and new look, has earned her her rightful spot at the top once more! If Destiny wins, she will be the first contestant to win both the Eurovision and the Junior Eurovision.