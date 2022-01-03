Developer Behind Illegal Balluta Property Works Ordered To Stop Works By Planning Authority

The Planning Authority has ordered illegal works on a Balluta Bay building to stop immediately noting that no permit had been granted for the works on what is a building that enjoys special protection.

Earlier today, St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigeg uploaded a Facebook post in which he lamented what he described as a situation in Malta that saw the law not apply to certain groups of people.

He uploaded footage of apertures being removed from the building, which formerly housed the Piccolo Padre and Barracuda restaurants.