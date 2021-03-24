Dingli Residents File Judicial Protest Against Moviment Graffitti’s ‘Abusive’ Road Work Protests

A number of residents living in Dingli have filed a judicial protest against an environmental activist group after they halted works in the area.

The three residents – John and Rose Sammut and Carmel Galea – filed the protest accusing Moviment Graffitti of “clandestinely and abusively” causing obstacles to roadworks being done in Daħla tas-Sienja and Triq San Ġwann Bosco.

In their protest, they allege that residents of the streets in question have been calling for the road to be upgraded for years so that emergency services such as fire engines as well as ambulances can access the tight roads. They said that as the current roads stand, emergency service vehicles cannot access their homes.

A petition with around 15 signatures from local residents was also presented supporting the roadwork project.

The residents also alleged that due to the protests, some people living in the street were not allowed to exit their homes and missed appointments.

Over the last three days, activists have physically stopped diggers from carrying out works in a plot of land between these streets.

Videos of the demonstration show tensions rising as activists put their hands on machinery in attempts to halt them and even saw an unnamed man chainsaw a log mere inches away from an activist’s foot.

Residents have called on authorities to end the protest and remove any risks protestors pose to their safety.