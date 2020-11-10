Dingli Road Alignment Project Being Partially Developed On ODZ Land, Moviment Graffitti Reveals

Local NGO Moviment Graffitti revealed that the controversial Dingli road alignment project seeking to connect Sqaq il-Museum, Daħla tas-Sienja, and Triq San Ġwann Bosco will be taking place on partially ODZ land.

Infrastructure Malta had previously stated that the proposed road can be built without a permit, justifying its claims by saying that the road is scheduled in the North West Local Plan of 2006.

“Upon closer inspection of the Local Plan, the schemed road as shown on the PA GeoServer is incorrect, if not illegal since it does not match the Local Plan,” the NGO said.

“The Local Plan indicates only the street alignment on one side and fails to show the alignment on the other side. This is mainly because half, if not more, of the road would be in ODZ and therefore required a full development application to construct and not as claimed by Infrastructure Malta on numerous occasions.“