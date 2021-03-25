Dingli Road Protest Continues With Activists Sending Residents’ Petition Opposing Development To Minister

Activists have remained stationed within Dingli fields to prevent the development of an “abusive” road works project for the fourth day running.

Over the last three days, activists have physically stopped diggers from carrying out works in a plot of land between three Dingli streets.

The plans involve connecting three Dingli roads, Sqaq il-Museum, Daħla tas-Sienja and Triq San Gwann Bosco. Protestors argue that the government agency does not have permission for the project and warned that it threatens arable land, old carob trees and a medieval church in the area.

Videos of the demonstration show tensions rising as activists put their hands on machinery in attempts to halt them and even saw an unnamed man chainsaw a log mere inches away from an activist’s foot.

The group have even been subject to a judicial protest from a handful of residents in the area – with around 15 signatures from local residents also presented supporting the roadwork project.

However, Moviment Graffitti revealed that they have submitted a petition with around 200 residents to Minister Ian Borg.

At 4:30 pm, they will be addressing a press conference on site, during which the group will reiterate their demands.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and IM have rubbished their concerns.

“We’ve already said before that we have all the permits needed, but I suppose it’s more clickbaity if they say otherwise,” Borg told Lovin Malta. The project has also gotten backing by the local council.

It remains to be seen how this situation will develop.