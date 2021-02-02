Disability Commission Declines Invitation To Attend ‘Window-Dressing’ Prom Night Event For Disabled People In Malta

Malta’s Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability has declined an invitation to an event to celebrate those with special needs, labelling it a “window-dressing exercise”.

The disability commission took to Facebook to publicly announce that it will not be attending the event, reasoning that every night should be dedicated to making people with special needs feel included in society, and not just one night.

“The Commission is of the opinion that this event is a window-dressing exercise in making fellow citizens feel ‘special for a night’ when our collective effort should be aimed at making them feel included in society for a lifetime,” it said.

The event, Time To Shine Malta, is organised by the Tim Tebow Foundation, LifeNetwork Foundation Malta, the St Julian’s Parish and the Maltese Association of the Order of Malta.

It is described as an “unforgettable prom night experience” for people with special needs from 14 years and older.

“The event is a classical charity event with no active participation of Disabled People’s Organisations, thus disabled people presumably have no say in the organisation of the event,” the Commission continued.

Malta’s disability commission also took issue with the fact that the event’s promotional material does not promote disability rights and thus goes against what the organisation endorses.

“As the Independent Mechanism entrusted by law to protect, promote and monitor the implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability, and with endorsement of then CRPD Council, the Commission cannot possibly support this event,” it ended.

