Disappointment, Hope And A Sense Of Déjà Vu: Malta Reacts To Re-Entering Quasi-Lockdown One Year Into COVID-19

With Malta re-entering quasi-lockdown a year on from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems like the island’s feeling a bit of déjà vu, with so many of the thoughts and feelings that erupted last year returning. While many were saddened and disappointed to see new mitigation measures launched this week, others were more keen to see something being done in the face of rising cases. Others just couldn’t believe 2021 may indeed be an extended repetition of 2020.

1. For many, the first thought that came to mind was: here come the balcony street parties banging Cotton Eye Joe and Despacito for “the common good” again.

2. And some experts said they’ve been warning about this exact situation for months.

3. One of the last remaining music venues on the island that said it was focused on supporting artists announced it was closing down for now.

4. And a leading local DJ who has seen his livelihood majorly impacted noted how impossible it had become to even raise his voice amidst the ongoing pandemic.

5. However, one restaurant owner wanted to spread positivity and took to social media to send out support and solidarity with other restaurants.

6. And the Medical Association of Malta welcomed the newest measures and said enforcement over these new rules need to be maintained while praising the current vaccination rollout. “The Medical Association of Malta welcomes the measures announced yesterday to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the Health Service and the medically vulnerable. MAM is pleased that there is a regular supply of vaccines and encourages the health authorities to complete the vaccination of people aged 60-80 as soon as possible. More transparency on the roll out of vaccination and an efficient and working helpline for this age group would be beneficial,” they said.

7. A poll by Lovin Malta asking whether the public agreed with the latest mitigation measures found a majority of people in support.

With the public bracing to see the number of new COVID-19 cases found over the next few days, and health authorities scrambling to keep up, Malta is set to continue living in a pandemic for the foreseeable future. Are you concerned for Malta’s future?