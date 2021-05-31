Discussions For Limited And Controlled Events From July Are Underway, Chris Fearne Reveals

Discussions are ongoing for “limited and controlled” events and activities to open in July and August, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Fearne made the announcement following the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

Fearne explained that he is in discussion with both the Curia and stakeholders in the events space to ascertain what will open. This will be decided in the coming week.s

Earlier, Restart, a lobby group proposing events reopening, suggested that events under specific controls and at 25% capacity can happen by 14th June. They forecast events held at 100% capacity events by September.

Key figures within the entertainment industry in Malta have already reacted to hints at reopening, with the owner of Gianpula Village saying it was an “emotional day” for the sector.

Cover photo left: Gianpula

