Disown Joseph Muscat And Let’s Work Together To Get Malta Off Grey List, Opposition Leader Tells Robert Abela

“Just because people are not out in the streets, does not mean that they are not angry,” he continued, adding that the country needs mature and serious leaders at this crucial time.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech told the Prime Minister he should immediately disown Joseph Muscat and take up the Nationalist Party’s recommendations on how to work together to get Malta off the FATF’s grey list.

Grech said Muscat should be kicked out of the Labour Party and Prime Minister Robert Abela should put people at the centre of politics, rather than protecting those who had harmed this country.

Grech reminded Abela that he was shoulder-to-shoulder with Joseph Muscat during one of the “most corrupt Cabinets of our time”.

Only by rejecting Muscat, would Abela be placing the national interest first.

The PN leader said it was “surreal” that the government was acting as if it was “business as usual”. By speaking so optimistically, the government would ensure that the problem would persist and worsen, like a bad toothache.

The PN leader was disappointed that Abela was “too proud” to set up a national task force with the Opposition to fight the greylisting. Instead, Grech proposed a parliamentary committee that would be equipped with all the information from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and could come up with a plan.

“Those who got us into this mess cannot manoeuvre out of it singlehandedly,” he said, condemning the “arrogance” in the government’s current strategy to tackle this problem alone.

He said every day that Malta remains on the grey list was a missed opportunity for investment in the country.

Abela yesterday said that the grey list was actually an opportunity for Malta since once we get out of it, Malta would have a certificate of excellence.

Last January, Abela said Malta was on track to avoid grey listing.