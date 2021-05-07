Disturbing Footage Of Maltese Student Sexually Harassing Female Educator Leads To Investigation
Shocking footage of a young Maltese student verbally abusing a teacher in a crude and sexual manner has led to the Education Minister calling for “every disciplinary measure” to be taken by authorities.
The video, which has been going viral again recently after appearing on TikTok but was originally released back in 2017, is filmed by a male student while he seems to be in a classroom with the educator and other students.
The video begins with the student shown with a massive grin on his face, saying he was just trying to take a photo but instead took a video, before quickly turning the camera onto the female educator in the room.
Giggling, he then proceeds to spew out line after line of explicit sexual content, saying what he would do to the woman, how he would ejaculate on her, describing her intimate areas, and other crude suggestions as other students laugh nearby.
The video was brought to the attention of Education Minister Justyne Caruana, who asked for an investigation to be launched into the video and “every disciplinary measure” to be taken.
Caruana said she would not tolerate any type of abuse “no matter what form” against educators who are entrusted with educating the youth and who do so “with such dedication”.
The Malta Union of Teachers also reached out to authorities over the video, calling out the “sexual abuse” committed by the student in the video.
“The MUT deplores this kind of abuse, both on the educator as well as on the other students. The union expects respect towards educators and does not tolerate any kind of abuse,” they said.
The union said it had forwarded the video to the police and filed a report.
The video had first been investigated in 2017, with the Cybercrime Unit having taken disciplinary steps back then. However, with a new investigation launched with the backing of the Education Ministry, the student in the video may soon be facing new consequences.
