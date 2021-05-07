Disturbing Footage Of Maltese Student Sexually Harassing Female Educator Leads To Investigation

Shocking footage of a young Maltese student verbally abusing a teacher in a crude and sexual manner has led to the Education Minister calling for “every disciplinary measure” to be taken by authorities.

The video, which has been going viral again recently after appearing on TikTok but was originally released back in 2017, is filmed by a male student while he seems to be in a classroom with the educator and other students.

The video begins with the student shown with a massive grin on his face, saying he was just trying to take a photo but instead took a video, before quickly turning the camera onto the female educator in the room.

Giggling, he then proceeds to spew out line after line of explicit sexual content, saying what he would do to the woman, how he would ejaculate on her, describing her intimate areas, and other crude suggestions as other students laugh nearby.

The video was brought to the attention of Education Minister Justyne Caruana, who asked for an investigation to be launched into the video and “every disciplinary measure” to be taken.

Caruana said she would not tolerate any type of abuse “no matter what form” against educators who are entrusted with educating the youth and who do so “with such dedication”.