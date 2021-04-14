Dizz Group Calls Out Jason Azzopardi For Not Responding To Its Judicial Protest Denying Money Laundering 

Dizz Group has called out Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi for not responding to a judicial protest it filed over a year ago, which denied his allegations of money laundering.

A spokesperson for the Dizz Group said in a right of reply Azzopardi’s failure to file a counter-protest confirms that his “malicious” allegations were only made to damage the company’s sterling reputation.

However, it said it won’t be swayed into “partisan politics” but will instead focus its energy into delivering quality brands and customer services during these particularly challenging times.

In January 2020, Azzopardi called on the police to investigate DIZZ Group for money laundering due to the fact that its annual turnover increased from €5.1 million to €15 million in a span of three years.

Dizz Group CEO Diane Izzo originally pledged to sue Azzopardi for libel so as to safeguard the reputation of her company, her employees and their families, insisting that the only secret behind the DIZZ Group’s success was years of hard works.

However, Azzopardi noted yesterday that she never followed through on her threat, asking why that was.

This is Dizz Group’s right of reply in full:

“With reference to the article published by Lovin Malta yesterday, Dizz Group hereby confirms that the judicial protest that was filed by the company in January 2020 against Dr Jason Azzopardi was never followed by a counter-protest from Dr Azzopardi’s end, which action is in itself a confirmation that the unfounded and malicious allegations put forward were made, solely and exclusively, for prejudiced reasons and intended merely to defame and damage the sterling reputation of our company and its business.”

“Rather than being swayed into partisan politics, in the best interests of all stakeholders including employees, investors and customers, the company remained focused and committed on its business of delivering quality brands and customer service, particularly during these very challenging times.”

“Nevertheless, Dizz Group shall continue to take all such actions as it considers necessary and appropriate to ensure that its interests are fully protected and reserves all rights in respect to any and all defamatory claims made against it.”