DJ Kugene Appeals For Help After Thief Smashes His Car Window While Parked In Valletta
Matthew Cutajar, better known as DJ Kugene, has appealed to the public for help after a thief broke into his car as it was parked in Valletta and made off with his valuables.
“Today at around 14:00 at Valletta, someone smashed my car window and grabbed a bag with my Macbook, DJ headphones and my AirPods,” he said. “If someone has any kind of information, please do come forward. Thanks.”
A photo he uploaded shows his car parked in Triq Girolamo Cassar with a smashed passenger side window.
Several people shared Cutajar’s post in the hope that it could help the DJ retrieve the items that were stolen from him.
Has something similar ever happened to you?