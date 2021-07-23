DJ Kugene Appeals For Help After Thief Smashes His Car Window While Parked In Valletta 

Matthew Cutajar, better known as DJ Kugene, has appealed to the public for help after a thief broke into his car as it was parked in Valletta and made off with his valuables.

“Today at around 14:00 at Valletta, someone smashed my car window and grabbed a bag with my Macbook, DJ headphones and my AirPods,” he said. “If someone has any kind of information, please do come forward. Thanks.”