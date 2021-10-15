د . إAEDSRر . س

DJ Pleads Not Guilty After Being Accused Of Raping Clubber He Took Home In St Julian’s

A 32-year-old man who works as a DJ has pleaded not guilty after being accused of raping a woman.

The man, who is from Colombia, has been remanded in custody and was refused bail after he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Prosecuting Inspector John Spiteri said the charges came after the woman had appeared at the police station “emotional and upset” and fled a report alleging that the man had raped her after taking her home to his residence in St Julian’s.

The pair had met after the woman had approached the DJ and asked him to play a song for her in a club in Paceville.

Inspector Spiteri said that the day after the alleged incident, the man sent a message to the woman via Instagram to apologise.

The man, whose name cannot be published by court order, was refused bail since the woman has yet to testify and the man has no links to Malta.

