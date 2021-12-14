Doctor And ADPD Candidate Warns Malta’s Mask Mandate ‘Stretches Logic And Reason’

Doctor and ADPD candidate Anthony Buttigieg has criticised Malta’s new mask mandate, arguing that the rule is completely illogical given they aren’t being worn at several social events. “If there is any section of society that is sick of wearing masks it is health workers,” Buttigieg said on Facebook. “We have been wearing them for two years. At work, outside, and at home to protect our loved ones as we knew we were at risk of carrying COVID-19 home.” “We also, through self-discipline and scientific knowledge, are more than willing to accept reasonable sacrifices to help contain this pandemic in our community.” “But when people are once again asked to wear them outside, (the one place we could get respite other than our homes), yet nightclubs, parties and restaurants where social distancing is thrown out of the window aided by the seasonal alcohol fueled love-fest, do not need to, the new measures begin to stretch logic and reason.”

“The authorities have to make their mind up. Masks everywhere there are public gatherings, or nowhere in the open.” “I am happy to abide by rules that show consistency and do not measure commercial interest over the public one. I am sure most people think the same.” The Malta Chamber of Pathologists also blasted the mandate as one that isn’t backed by scientific evidence or even a “strong theoretical rationale”. “The scientific literature suggests that less than 1% of COVID-19 infections are likely to be acquired in an outdoor setting, and even then after a prolonged length of time in crowded situations,” the Chamber said. “More emphasis therefore should be placed on limiting participation in indoor activities and avoiding large gatherings indoors.” “It does not make sense to impose wearing of masks outdoors in all situations irrespective of risk.”

“Wearing of masks outdoors should be limited to situations in which there are large gatherings, crowded spaces and mixing of different households. Walking outdoors by oneself or with members of the same household at a good distance from others does not pose a risk of transmission.” This statement tallies with advice issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which has stated that masks are “recommended” in confined public spaces and should be “considered” in crowded outdoor settings. The Chamber went on to warn the health authorities that they risk losing the support of the general public if they introduced measures lacking scientific evidence. “Measures lacking scientific evidence will only serve to alienate the public and introduce resentment which in turn introduces the risk that the truly effective practices will be ignored by a disillusioned public,” it said. “Malta has been a leader in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout with proactive planning and execution, undoubtedly key reasons for the success of the vaccination campaign.” “It is essential that the same scientific approach is adopted in other COVID-19 related public health measures which are just as important and which need to be equally accepted by the Maltese public if we are to avoid the worst consequences of the next wave of the pandemic.” Should Malta repeal its mask mandate?