Doctor And Labour Candidate Lashes Out At Anti-Vaccine Protestors: ‘Maybe I Should Refuse To See Unvaccinated Patients’ 

Agius Galea is the mayor of Ħaż-Żebbuġ will be running for election in the next general election in the sixth and seventh districts. He recently changed his surname from Galea to Agius Galea.

“Let’s say I accept that they have the right to choose,” he continued. “But then, do my doctor colleagues and myself have a right to choose not to see patients who aren’t vaccinated who present with covid-like symptoms?”

“I find myself uncertain as to how I will express myself after today’s protest by those who feel it is their right not to take the COVID-19 vaccine,” Agius Galea wrote.

Doctor and Labour Party candidate Malcolm Paul Agius Galea has called out protestors who descended on the capital yesterday to oppose restrictive COVID-19 measures, accusing them of irresponsibility and of endangering others’ wellbeing.

Hundreds of people attended yesterday’s protest – one of many which took place simultaneously around the globe. Many of those present insist that the pandemic is a hoax and called for “freedom” from vaccines and restrictive measures.

In light of what he described as protestors’ irresponsibility, Agius Galea questioned whether he too had a right to worry that those choosing to remain unvaccinated could put others who were unable to receive it for medical reasons, at risk.

“Do I have the right to go out with my children, who are still too young to get vaccinated, without having to worry that they could be exposed to COVID-19? Don’t I have the right to hope that my children won’t need to wear a mask because they are protected by those of us who could take the vaccine and did?”

While vaccination will reduce the risk of developing serious symptoms after being infected it is unclear whether it prevents one from transmitting the virus if infected.

Agius Galea insisted that it was not right for him to have to take added precautions to make up for “those who don’t believe in science”.

He concluded by insisting that he was not against freedom of expression in a democratic country.

“Rather, I am complaining about a protest in which groups of vaccinated people totally ignored social distancing and the obligation to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic,” Agius Galea said.

What do you make of Agius Galea’s statement?