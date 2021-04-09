Donations Pour In For Struggling Marsa FC Player Whose Baby Son Was Diagnosed With Cancer

An outpour of support has been shown to a Brazilian footballer playing in Malta after his baby son was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer.

Patrick Maia of Marsa FC took to social media to thank all those who showed their support and donated to his family during these difficult times.

“I’d like to thank the Maltese people for being so amazing to my son,” Maia said on Facebook. “My son will make all of you so proud. I couldn’t be in a better place right now. Thank you Malta,” he said.

Baby Luca was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer and has undergone a biopsy with the result still pending. Luca was also diagnosed with COVID-19. In the meantime, he will be transferred to the rainbow ward at Mater Dei.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, and a government ban on organised sports, Maia found himself struggling to make ends meet and pay for his son’s cancer treatment.

However, a collaborative effort online saw players, fans and the wider community alike donate to Maia and his family.

Maia is just one victim of many suffering as a result of an ongoing ban on organised sports, which has put the livelihoods of those involved in local leagues at stake.

In football, the Premier League and Challenge League has a combined 421 part-time contracts and 350 full-time contracts with the total amount of monthly salaries across Premier League clubs amounting to €566,000.

The situation is expected to worsen after health authorities refused to lift the ban on organised sports. The MFA will meet later today to discuss the way forward for its senior leagues, with BOV Premier League facing the possibility of being terminated for the second season in a row.

For those who would like to donate to baby Luca, you can do so via Revolut (99797986), BOV Mobile Pay (99797986) or via bank transfer: IBAN: MT95 VALL 2201 3000 0000 4002 4490 025 .

Tag someone who can help out