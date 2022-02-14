‘Don’t Be The Reason For Someone’s Bad Day’: Gaia Calls Out Online Bullying After Adventurous Skiing Snaps Turn Heads
Maltese starlet Gaia Cauchi has slammed a wave of online comments after she posted a series of adventurous bikini snaps while surrounding by snow and ice.
“How can you call someone blokka silġ or say she’s in her habitat if you’ve never met her?” Gaia asked publicly after reactions to her snaps kept coming in.
“So wearing a bikini today is something noteworthy?” she continued. “‘Diva’, ‘drama queen’, ‘besqa’, ‘for likes’… everything I do, I do for myself and sometimes I share these things on social media. Who knows when I’ll see snow next after I return to Malta…”
Gaia’s snaps simply showed the former Junior Eurovision Song Contest Winner wearing a pink two-piece bikini while surrounded by snow in Piemonte, Italy, while on a ski trip. The format of the images follow a trend that sees people wearing beachwear in freezing conditions.
Gaia opened up about facing hateful and bullying comments online after being in the public for years.
“I’ve dealt with dumb comments from people from when I was much younger – I want to say that they don’t affect me any more, but I’d be lying. Don’t be the reason for someone’s bad mood. Maybe I’m able to continue my life, but someone else wouldn’t be strong enough to not keep thinking about it. Online bullying is no joke.”
Most people showed support for her daring pictures, with some praising Gaia for stepping in and speaking her mind amid any backlash to her images.
“Well said qalbi and what really blows me away and what proves what a humble and smart young lady your mother has brought you up to be is seeing you taking your time to write the above,” said one person under her comment.
Gaia ended by asking people what kind of children they’d like to raise – ones that support, or ones that bully, before jokingly saying she’s off to wear her bikini.
What do you make of Gaia’s perspective?