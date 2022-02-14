‘Don’t Be The Reason For Someone’s Bad Day’: Gaia Calls Out Online Bullying After Adventurous Skiing Snaps Turn Heads

Maltese starlet Gaia Cauchi has slammed a wave of online comments after she posted a series of adventurous bikini snaps while surrounding by snow and ice.

“How can you call someone blokka silġ or say she’s in her habitat if you’ve never met her?” Gaia asked publicly after reactions to her snaps kept coming in.

“So wearing a bikini today is something noteworthy?” she continued. “‘Diva’, ‘drama queen’, ‘besqa’, ‘for likes’… everything I do, I do for myself and sometimes I share these things on social media. Who knows when I’ll see snow next after I return to Malta…”

Gaia’s snaps simply showed the former Junior Eurovision Song Contest Winner wearing a pink two-piece bikini while surrounded by snow in Piemonte, Italy, while on a ski trip. The format of the images follow a trend that sees people wearing beachwear in freezing conditions.