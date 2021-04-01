Don’t Joke About Fake Pregnancies On April Fools, Labour’s President Urges

The President of the Labour Party has warned against joking about being pregnant on April Fools day.

Ramona Attard called out anyone who thought it would be funny to say they are pregnant when they aren’t, saying it would be insensitive to those who have suffered a miscarriage or struggled to become pregnant.

“Pregnancy is not a joke. Who thinks that a pregnancy test is an April Fools joke material most probably cannot understand the pain of hoping for a positive pregnancy test repeatedly or the pain of miscarriage,” Attard said in a strong status.

Attard, who is a mother herself, called for sensitivity over the matter.

“Infertility and miscarriages are common in Malta and elsewhere. So please be sensitive!”