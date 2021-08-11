Dramatic Drop In Turtle Dove Limit Means Hunting The Bird Is Out Of The Question, Birdlife Malta Says

A reduction in Malta’s hunting bag limit of turtle doves (gamiema) means that hunting the bird in both the autumn and spring hunting seasons is out of the question, Birdlife Malta has said.

Following a decision by the European Commission to protect the vulnerable species, only 500 turtle-doves can be hunted during the autumn season, which stretches from September to January.

A legal notice over the issue will be discussed later today at an ORNIS Committee meeting, which will set out the parameters for the autumn season.

It remains to be seen what decision will be taken, however, the ORNIS Committee has been regularly criticised for appeasing the requests of hunting lobbies.

Meanwhile, enforcement of illegal hunting remains a major concern with Birdlife and other eNGOs regularly reporting on dubious practices.

The issue comes amid growing tensions between Birdlife and FKNK, with the pair locked in several legal challenges.

Most recently, FKNK filed a judicial protest aimed at preventing the Lands Authority from entering or renewing any agreement with Birdlife.

In its application, the FKNK argues that Birdlife and other NGOs attempts to block the procedure the Lands Authority used to hand over the management of the Aħrax and Miżieb woodlands to FKNK.