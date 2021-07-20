WATCH: Driver Repeatedly Body Slams Into Another Car In Qormi Altercation

Footage posted on Reddit shows the van driver getting out of his vehicle to attack another car but according to an eyewitness account, there’s more to the story.

A road altercation led to an aggravated driver getting out of his van to repeatedly hit another car.

“The white van hit the white car and tried to get away. After being honked at by the white car driver to stop, the van reversed into him intentionally,” said an eyewitness.

“The white car tried to escape but the van driver caught up to him at the roundabout. Then this confrontation occurred, it was started by the van driver,” he continued.

“The man in the white car never provoked the van driver so this is utterly unacceptable,” he said.

The witness added that there were two children and a woman in the van who were seemingly “petrified”.

This incident occurred this morning in Qormi and in the video, a motorcyclist can be seen getting up to help the man whose car had just been beaten.

A police report has been filed and investigations by the district police are ongoing.

