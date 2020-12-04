Drivers Urged To Be Careful After Car Lands On Side Between St Paul’s Bay And Xemxija

A car ended up hanging on a barricade following a traffic incident in the St Paul’s Bay bypass heading towards Xemxija.

One person involved in the accident refused medical assistance when it was offered to them, a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta. The incident happened at around 12.15pm today.

The image, which was posted by the Facebook page Malta Road Traffic Updates, was accompanied by a caption urging people to be careful.

While this accident occurred on the bypass heading for Xemxija, the quaint seaside town has seen no less than two accidents occur on Xemxija Hill in the space of 24 hours, in no small part due to major potholes at the base of the hill.

One woman was hospitalised yesterday evening after her car overturned before crashing into three parked cars on Xemxija Hill.

Cover photo: Malta Road Traffic Updates