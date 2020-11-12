Drivers Urged To Find Alternative Route After Għadira Hill Crash

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes when passing near Għadira after a car accident led to a build up of traffic in the area.

At around 6.10pm today, police were informed of an accident in Triq Marfa, Mellieħa, direction Għadira.

A 38-year-old female driver who lives in Sliema lost control of her car and collided with the road’s central strip.

As a result of this, police were called in to assist the driver.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a police spokesperson said that the woman’s condition is as yet unknown, as is the reason for her losing control of her vehicle.

