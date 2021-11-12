Driving Official Allegedly Stole Money From Foreign Students Who Thought They Were Paying For Translator

He is currently being investigated for suspected fraud and misappropriation, police sources confirmed.

An official at Malta’s Transport Authority has allegedly been charging foreign students a fee for a translator to be present during the examination, but rather than giving it to the relevant authority, kept the money for himself.

The official is involved in dealing with drivers’ applications and testing at Transport Malta and the investigation revolves around an allegation that the official pocketed money at least three times from applicants about to sit for their driving test.

Anonymous letters were also sent to the authority and they’ve flagged other forms of alleged abuse by the official, including the misuse of Transport Malta fuel and vehicles.

This was confirmed to the Times of Malta by a Transport Malta spokesperson.

“All this is known to the authority, yet, nothing seems to be happening about it,” one of the letters reads.

The spokesperson further added that the official has been employed with the authority since 2005 and had been working in the licensing department since 2010.

On October 30, a search of the official’s office was conducted and the police were seen to have walked out with some paperwork – the contents of the documents are unknown.

The official was further arrested and taken in for questioning – he has not returned to work since, however, he has not yet been suspended.

Earlier this month, a whistleblower flagged suspected abuse by the officials and sources said that another member of staff at the transport authority was cooperating with the police.

They confirmed that receipts had not been issued for the three payments allegedly made to the official.

This is not the first time that something like this has happened, and the anonymous letters made note of it.

“What had happened in the past at Transport Malta is happening again today,” the letter warns.

Back in 2012, it was found that some people had fraudulently benefited by receiving a licence without even having sat for a test.

If you or anyone you know has experienced something like this you can reach out in confidence to [email protected] or [email protected]