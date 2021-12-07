Driving Tests Postponed Indefinitely By Transport Malta As COVID-19 ‘Precautionary Measure’

“As a precautionary measure, and to align with the guidelines issued by the Maltese Health Authorities, the DPTTU (Driver Permits, Testing and Training Unit) in Floriana will be closed until further notice,” Transport Malta said.

Driving tests scheduled to take place over the next few days, and possibly weeks, have been postponed as a precautionary measure, Transport Malta said yesterday.

It is unclear whether the postponement is due to any new regulations communicated to Transport Malta by the health authorities, or whether it simply means that a COVID-19 case has been detected and has sent staff into quarantine.

“To this end, all planned practical tests for tomorrow and the coming days are being postponed,” Transport Malta said.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused by what it described as circumstances beyond its control, adding that it would be monitoring the situation closely and will inform the public when services are back to normal.

