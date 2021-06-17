Drone Delivery Between Malta And Gozo Becomes Reality After Successful Test Flights
Delivering packages between Malta and Gozo has gotten easier as a new drone service is set to launch this week.
The new cargo drone service is the brainchild of three companies, HandsOn Systems, QuAero and Phoenix Wings, who aim to provide a “fast delivery service” between the islands. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) can carry a payload of up to 10kg.
“Since Monday, a number of trial flights have been conducted successfully between Malta and Comino as the first step towards achieving our intended goals,” Geoffrey Farrugia from HandsOn Systems told Lovin Malta.
The test flights have been occurring between Ċirkewwa and St Mary’s Tower in Comino.
And when it comes to applications, the drone can be used for everything from urgent cargo deliveries to documents, medical supplies and other payloads.
While the new service is about to launch, private consumers can’t make use of it just yet, with the service being accessed through third-party delivery companies and other organisations.
Either way, the option now marks a new era of unmanned transportation between the Maltese islands, a sector that is bound to only grow larger – just recently, a Maltese AI expert spoke on the future of this technology on the island, and how it will create new jobs in the sector.
