Drone Delivery Between Malta And Gozo Becomes Reality After Successful Test Flights

Delivering packages between Malta and Gozo has gotten easier as a new drone service is set to launch this week.

The new cargo drone service is the brainchild of three companies, HandsOn Systems, QuAero and Phoenix Wings, who aim to provide a “fast delivery service” between the islands. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) can carry a payload of up to 10kg.

“Since Monday, a number of trial flights have been conducted successfully between Malta and Comino as the first step towards achieving our intended goals,” Geoffrey Farrugia from HandsOn Systems told Lovin Malta.

The test flights have been occurring between Ċirkewwa and St Mary’s Tower in Comino.