Drop Your Charges On Overspending And Political Discourse, Repubblika Tells NGO Commissioner

Civil society NGO Repubblika has told the Voluntary Organisations Commissioner to withdraw without reservation his “baseless” charges against them that they are a political organisation and that they are overspending.

The organisation was responding to press statement by the VOC which said it was acting independent of government and simply asking for a change in statute.

Repubblika said: “Your letter was not, as you implied to the press yesterday, limited to asking us to change some immaterial provisions of our Statute. Had this been the case, our reaction to it, directly and in public, would have been different.”

“Your letter has wrongly charged Repubblika with overspending and financial impropriety and, worst of all, with including in its committee members who have publicly expressed opinions you found incompatible with our status as a voluntary organisation which, in your view, renders Repubblika a political party or an organisation that is controlled by or acts in the interests of, a political party.”

Repubblika pointed out that in yesterday’s statement there was no reference to these “entirely false charges”, adding that its Statute had been vetted and approved by the VOC when the NGO was founded.

“If you have changed your mind since then and as a result of a new interpretation of the law you now believe there need to be changes to some enabling provisions in our Statute, do feel free to let us know.”

“This having been stated, and for the avoidance of doubt, we maintain our position that we are compliant in all material respects with the law and remain insistent that you have produced no evidence whatsoever to support your unwarranted conclusions, both insofar as concerns our administration of our funds and our “political” (to use your own context) activity.”

Repubblika said that if, as the VOC is saying, other NGOs received similar letters, the situation is worse than originally thought.

“We do not know how other NGOs react to baseless accusations. We are convinced however that if you have also told other NGOs that they must shut down because they have expressed opinions that are critical of the government and they have complied and fallen into silence, the erosion of democracy in this country is far more advanced than was at first apparent from your gross attempt to silence us.”

Repubblika reminded the VOC that in its case against them it produced as evidence of their “political” activity the fact that they made written submissions to the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry.

“In this light and in the light of your apparent eagerness to prevent us and our Board members and other persons connected with us from having and expressing our opinions, please be advised that we will only debate anything with you in a court unless you withdraw your unfounded conclusions without reservation.”

