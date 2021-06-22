Drug Possession Lands 11 People In Malta’s Prison 

Simple drug possession continues to land people in prison, with new figures showing there are at least 11 inmates imprisoned at the Corradino Correctional Facility over such charges.

Following a parliamentary question by MP Chris Said, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri revealed that there are 100 inmates currently serving time over a drug-related sentence. This figure does not include crimes caused by drug addiction, like certain theft.

Of the 100, 34 people are serving a sentence over conspiracy to traffic drugs, two are in prison for drug cultivation, and 10 on the importation of drugs.

When it comes to possession-related charges – there a further 28 inmates in prison for possession with the intention to traffic and another 15 who have been imprisoned over charges related to possession with intent to supply.

However, this fails to tell the full story. For example, a young man who was jailed for passing on a few ecstasy pills to his friends at a party would fall under the possession with intent to traffic category.

Malta has started discussing potential major cannabis reform, with legalisation on the cards. Questions surrounding the debate have turned towards how Malta’s criminal justice system treats drug users.