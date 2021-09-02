Drug Squad Police And RIU Arrest Man In Marsa Over 50 Weed Sachets

Police from the drugs squad and the Rapid Intervention Unit arrested a 25-year-old man in Marsa last night after finding him in possession of 50 small sachets of cannabis.

The police said they approached a Ghanian man after noticing him “acting suspiciously” in Belvedere Garden, but that the man acted aggressively and refused to obey orders.

He was arrested, searched and found in possession of 50 small sachets of cannabis, along with €2,800 in cash, meaning he will face drug-related court charges.

The arrest comes a day after Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged that an upcoming cannabis reform law will include legal channels from which people will be able to buy the plant.

“It wouldn’t make sense to amend the law while leaving a vacuum on what the legal source should be.,” Abela said.

“We still need to reach a final decision, but in principle I believe we shouldn’t create a legal basis that incentivises people to resort to the black market. Doing so would go against the spirit of the law.”

Cover photo: Malta Police Force

