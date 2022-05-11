Drunk Man Fined After Telling Maltese Police He’ll Kill Them If They Touch His Wife

A man has been fined €800 and given a suspended sentence after threatening four police officers he’d kill them if they touched his wife.

The man, 37-year-old Adam Andrzej Kuza from Poland, pleaded guilty to insulting and threatening to kill police in a drunken incident that ended with his arrest.

In court, Inspector Roderick Attard explained how on the night of 9th May, Kuza had an argument with his wife after a long night of drinking where she had an incident that led to her needing medical assistance, TVM reported.

Police officers became involved, and wanted to ensure that she was being sent to hospital. However, during all of this, Kuza became combative, eventually telling the officers that he’d attack them if they touched his wife.

In court, Attard explained that Kuza cooperated with police and admitted he was drunk. He apologised for his behaviour, saying he’s a good citizen and he never wanted to end up in a situation like this.