Dutch Woman Who Was Forced To Dig Through Her Own Excrement Wins Case Against Maltese Police

A Dutch-Dominican woman who was forced to dig through her own excrement for suspected drugs has won an appeal to a judgement that ruled that she wasn’t subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment in police custody.

Jennifer Koster was arrested in 2015 together with her Maltese partner, a suspected drug dealer. Police suspected Koster of acting as a drug mule, bringing drugs into the islands for her partner.

The case, which took over four years, saw Jennifer Koster have her court dates adjourned 17 times before a decision was finally given. She was made to ingest laxatives and excrete in front of a female police officer before being told she must dig through her own excrement to prove there were no drugs in her stomach, with a plastic apron instead of gloves.

No drugs were found in her stomach and she was eventually released and was never interrogated by police.

Koster filed action against police claiming her rights were breached after being subjected to inhuman treatment and an arbitrary arrest.

The constitutional court ruled in her favour, saying that police should have made the procedure less embarrassing and more dignified.

Cover photo: Times of Malta