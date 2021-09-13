E-Scooter Driver Seriously Injured In Sliema Hit-And-Run
A 35-year-old Italian national has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident which took place last night.
In a statement this morning the police said the incident had taken place at roughly 10:30pm in Manuel Dimech Street in St Julian’s.
From preliminary investigations it transpired that the man, a Sliema resident, was hit by a motorcycle, which the police said “left the scene”.
After being given medical assistance the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and certified as having sustained serious injuries.
A magisterial inquiry has been launched while police investigations continue.
Unidentified man seriously injured in Ħamrun
In a separate incident, an as yet unidentified man was seriously injured after being hit by a car being driven by a 27-year-old English Isla resident.
The incident took place in Triq il-Kbira San Guzepp in Ħamrun.
A magisterial inquiry into this incident is also underway.
