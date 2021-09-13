د . إAEDSRر . س

E-Scooter Driver Seriously Injured In Sliema Hit-And-Run

A 35-year-old Italian national has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident which took place last night. 

In a statement this morning the police said the incident had taken place at roughly 10:30pm in Manuel Dimech Street in St Julian’s. 

From preliminary investigations it transpired that the man, a Sliema resident, was hit by a motorcycle, which the police said “left the scene”. 

After being given medical assistance the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and certified as having sustained serious injuries. 

A magisterial inquiry has been launched while police investigations continue. 

Unidentified man seriously injured in Ħamrun

In a separate incident, an as yet unidentified man was seriously injured after being hit by a car being driven by a 27-year-old English Isla resident.

The incident took place in Triq il-Kbira San Guzepp in Ħamrun.

A magisterial inquiry into this incident is also underway.

