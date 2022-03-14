€100 And €200 Cheques Include Robert Abela’s And Clyde Caruana’s Personal Signatures

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana have included their personal signatures on cheques of €100 and €200 that people have started receiving as of today.

The cheques also include a personal message from the two men in charge about why this scheme was issued.

“Malta has successfully managed the pandemic and this administration has safeguarded the lives and livelihoods of the Maltese and Gozitan families,” the message signed by Abela and Caruana reads.

“Through direct and indirect support close to €4 billion, Maltese and Gozitan enterprises and self-employed have remained in business and we currently have the largest amount of people ever to be in employment.”

“By protecting our productive capacity, we have enabled our economy to recover.”