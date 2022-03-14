€100 And €200 Cheques Include Robert Abela’s And Clyde Caruana’s Personal Signatures
Prime Minister Robert Abela and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana have included their personal signatures on cheques of €100 and €200 that people have started receiving as of today.
The cheques also include a personal message from the two men in charge about why this scheme was issued.
“Malta has successfully managed the pandemic and this administration has safeguarded the lives and livelihoods of the Maltese and Gozitan families,” the message signed by Abela and Caruana reads.
“Through direct and indirect support close to €4 billion, Maltese and Gozitan enterprises and self-employed have remained in business and we currently have the largest amount of people ever to be in employment.”
“By protecting our productive capacity, we have enabled our economy to recover.”
The message and signatures add a personal touch to the scheme, which is literally putting money into everyone’s pockets a few days before the general election.
Costed at €100 for workers and students and €200 for pensioners and people on social benefits, the cheques are intended to help households cope with the inflation of basic items in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is completely separate from the annual tax refund scheme, which is seeing some 250,000 workers receive cheques worth between €60 and €140.
Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said today that the government isn’t excluding the possibility of issuing more cheques later on this year if inflation problems persist.
