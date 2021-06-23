د . إAEDSRر . س

€100,000 Worth Of Cocaine Found In Birkirkara Search

Around 1.8kg of a substance suspected to be cocaine was found in a traffic operation.

The white powder is suspected to have a street value of up to €100,000.

Officers from the Anti-Drug Squad, with the assistance of the Rapid Intervention Unit, arrested a 32-year-old man from Valletta in relation to drug trafficking.

After days of surveillance, officers stopped the man’s car in Triq Borg, Birkirkara, as he was driving through the street. A search of the man’s vehicle found 1.8kg of the substance as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

If sold, this substance would be worth over €100,000, officers said.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has opened an inquiry into the arrest, with the man expected to be charged in court today at 2.15pm.

What do you make of this find?

 

