€100,000 Worth Of Cocaine Found In Birkirkara Search

Around 1.8kg of a substance suspected to be cocaine was found in a traffic operation.

The white powder is suspected to have a street value of up to €100,000.

Officers from the Anti-Drug Squad, with the assistance of the Rapid Intervention Unit, arrested a 32-year-old man from Valletta in relation to drug trafficking.

After days of surveillance, officers stopped the man’s car in Triq Borg, Birkirkara, as he was driving through the street. A search of the man’s vehicle found 1.8kg of the substance as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.