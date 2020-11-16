د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

€13,000 And 150 IPTV Devices Seized In Malta As EU Crackdowns On Illegal Use Of Pay-TV Signals

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Around 150 IPTV devices were confiscated in a joint police operation requested on behalf of the European Investigation Order (EOI) last week. 

The operation, coordinated by the Financial Crimes Investigation Department and the Cybercrime Unit of the Malta Police Force, saw searches conducted in three different properties across the island belonging to the same IPTV provider.

A total of 150 devices were seized, together with approximately 48 smart satellite cards, two smartphones and around €13,000 in cash.

The warrant was limited to search and seizure only, as requested by the EOI, hence no arrests were made. However, police investigations are ongoing.

Operation “Perfect Storm” was an EU-wide effort spearheaded by the Italian law enforcement agency Guardia di Finanza to crackdown on illegal film and TV streaming with over 5,500 computer serves being confiscated across Italy, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Despite the legal problems, IPTV remains popular in Malta, with the Broadcasting Authority saying that at least one in five households in Malta are watching television via IPTV in 2017. 

The number is probably even higher today. Leading TV content providers in Malta, such as GO or Melita, have found themselves competing with illegitimate providers who do not have the rights to stream that content, cutting into their profitability.

What do you make of this? Let us know below

READ NEXT: 'I Won't Let Any Party Use Me': Trans PN Candidate Claps Back After Sexist Image Goes Viral

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK