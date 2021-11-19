€1,500 Fine For Woman Who Warned PN Activist Eve Borg Bonello She’ll Never Leave Her In Peace

A Maltese woman has been fined €1,500 and given a six month prison sentence, suspended for four years, over a vicious Facebook comment against PN youth activist Eve Borg Bonello. The woman had lashed out at Borg Bonello on social media after the activist gave a speech during the 2019 protests that followed Yorgen Fenech’s arrest over the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. In her speech, Borg Bonello – who was 16-years-old back then – had called for the resignation of Joseph Muscat, accusing the then Prime Minister of “stealing her future”.

“As long as I’m alive, I won’t leave you in peace, not even in your grave as I’ll shake it everyday. I hate you and everyone around you so much.” Borg Bonello reported her to the police, who charged her with hate speech and threats. She pleaded guilty and Magistrate Ian Farrugia today fined her €1,500 and handed her a six-month prison sentence, suspended for four years. Another man was fined €300 and conditionally discharged for a comment telling Borg Bonello she should “take a mug of chamomile tea and not wake up”. Borg Bonello was represented in court by lawyer and PN MP Karol Aquilina.

“I believe in free speech and I will never cease to fight for it, but the comments I received weren’t hate speech or different opinions, these were comments of people wishing me dead and offering to end my life themselves,” Borg Bonello said following the court decision. “These people will never win, they will never silence us, I’m staying in our country and continuing our fight for justice until my last breath.” “The court has found them guilty and reprimanded them, death threats are to be taken seriously, I hope they learnt their lesson and serve as an example to everyone.” Channeling Margaret Thatcher, she joked that “the lady is not for turning”.

Borg Bonello, who has since become president of PN teenage wing Team Start, recently opened up about the barrage of threats she has received since entering politics, including by people threatening to kill and rape her. “I was even threatened publicly in the streets, hence not being able to go out alone or catch a bus alone,” she said. Do you agree with this decision?